Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VOE stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.89. 12,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,009. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

