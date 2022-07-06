Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

