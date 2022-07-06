Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.59 and last traded at $63.90. Approximately 666,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 639,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.