Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $148.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

