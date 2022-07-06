Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.