Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.70 and its 200 day moving average is $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

