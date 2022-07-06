Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

