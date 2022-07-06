VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $116.45 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016994 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

