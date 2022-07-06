Vectorspace AI (VXV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,521.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and $77,521.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00299250 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.01864541 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

