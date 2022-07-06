Venus Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00024685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,401.96 or 0.99882534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00042799 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

