VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.80

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of VerticalScope and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.45. The firm has a market cap of C$250.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

