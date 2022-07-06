Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 377,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,641,463 shares.The stock last traded at $13.48 and had previously closed at $11.52.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

