Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA remained flat at $$10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,799. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCKA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 215.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 547,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 373,938 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 982.9% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.