VIDT Datalink Price Up 163.7% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 151.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 163.7% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $22.56 million and approximately $214.98 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

