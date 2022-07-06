Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VGI remained flat at $$8.39 on Wednesday. 36,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

