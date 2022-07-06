Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VBOCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 6th

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VBOCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 6th. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of VBOCU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Get Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.