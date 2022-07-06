VITE One Day Volume Hits $7.61 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. VITE has a total market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,140,736 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

