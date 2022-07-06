Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.70 and its 200 day moving average is $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.