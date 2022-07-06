Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.