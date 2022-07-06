Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Cut by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 353.3% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 64,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. 48,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,281. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

