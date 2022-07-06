WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.65. WalkMe shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1,006 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on WKME. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

