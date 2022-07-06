Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $895,593.05

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $895,593.05 and $218,639.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 891.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.30 or 0.09891364 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00126181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00099993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

