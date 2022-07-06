Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,059. The company has a market capitalization of $345.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

