Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $340.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

