Wavelength Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 668,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

