Wavelength Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 7.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

