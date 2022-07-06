Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 1,965 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 285 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $12,970.35.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 142 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $12,417.90.

Wayfair stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 4,014,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.16.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.