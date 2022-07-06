Wealth CMT Buys 14,348 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth CMT raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 317.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.