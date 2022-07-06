Wedbush Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($5.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 44.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

