Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,049 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.32. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.