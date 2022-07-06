Welch & Forbes LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

