Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

VLO opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

