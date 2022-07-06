Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

