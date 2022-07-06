Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

