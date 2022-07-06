Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,280 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $416,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

