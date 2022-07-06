Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,640 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $194,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,969,000.

VYM stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

