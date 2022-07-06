Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $24.93 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

