Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $601.63 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $601,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

