Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $114.88 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 194,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

