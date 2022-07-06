Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,270 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Tutor Perini worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 767,261 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPC opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

