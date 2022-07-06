Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,705 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,705 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

