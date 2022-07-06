Westwood Management Corp IL Has $3.72 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of BABA opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $318.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

