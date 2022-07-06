Westwood Management Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $698.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $738.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $883.57. The company has a market cap of $724.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

