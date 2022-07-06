Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 3,877 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

