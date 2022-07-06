Wing (WING) Price Hits $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,368.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.87 or 0.10041819 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 10,960.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

