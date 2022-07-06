WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 2,700 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.