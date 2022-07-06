WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 675 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.