WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

