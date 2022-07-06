WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 3,425 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 977,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Hologic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.