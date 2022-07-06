WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,930,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

